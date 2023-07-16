Short Interest in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Grows By 40.2%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.92. 215,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,277. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

