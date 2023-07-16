Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Drops By 38.6%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. 27,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,289. Miller Industries has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

MLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth $218,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

