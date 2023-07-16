Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Decreases By 36.9%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,247,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 393.5 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Articles

