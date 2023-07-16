Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Drops By 31.2%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,676. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also

