Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Drops By 37.7%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Option Care Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OPCH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 2,761,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,444,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,980,000 after acquiring an additional 488,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,938,000 after acquiring an additional 346,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,744 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

