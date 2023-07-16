Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Grows By 49.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,618.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.
Otsuka Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.