Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Grows By 49.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,618.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.