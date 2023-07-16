Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 50.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PBHC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 20.59%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,892.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,697 shares of company stock worth $112,223. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.