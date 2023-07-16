Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Rises By 302.8%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

PMETF stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

