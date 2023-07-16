Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Declines By 58.6%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 1,008,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PMNXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

