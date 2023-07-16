Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Drops By 36.7%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 1,795,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 946.6 days.
Prosus Stock Up 3.9 %
PROSF traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.
About Prosus
