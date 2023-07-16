Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Drops By 36.7%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 1,795,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 946.6 days.

Prosus Stock Up 3.9 %

PROSF traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

