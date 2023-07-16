Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Rises By 196.9%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 18,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,701. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

