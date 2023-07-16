Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Drops By 98.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 11,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

