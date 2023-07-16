Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Drops By 98.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 11,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
