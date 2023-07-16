Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Grows By 84.4%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,228,100 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 1,208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.9 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.84.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

