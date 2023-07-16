Short Interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expands By 42.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 16,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 11,698,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.
