Short Interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expands By 42.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 16,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 11,698,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $904,223.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,851,861 shares of company stock valued at $136,425,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

