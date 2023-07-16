Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Increases By 900.0%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

NYSE:ROSS remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ross Acquisition Corp II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.