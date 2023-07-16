Short Interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Declines By 29.7%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 852,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter.

Rumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUMBW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 30,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Rumble has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

