Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Expands By 79.3%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.5 days.

Sanofi Trading Down 3.1 %

Sanofi stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,119. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $114.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

