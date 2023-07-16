Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Expands By 79.3%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.5 days.
Sanofi Trading Down 3.1 %
Sanofi stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,119. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $114.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.
Sanofi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.