Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Rises By 242.9%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Scandium International Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SCYYF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 18,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,287. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Scandium International Mining alerts:

About Scandium International Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.