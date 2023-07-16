Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Decreases By 40.0%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $57.76 during trading hours on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

