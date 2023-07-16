Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Grows By 28.6%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Signify Trading Up 6.0 %

PHPPY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390. Signify has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Signify Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

