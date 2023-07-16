Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Decreases By 85.9%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

Silver Tiger Metals stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 161,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.