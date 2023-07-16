Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Expands By 262.4%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 262.4% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Standard Bank Group Stock Down 0.8 %
SGBLY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 25,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.91.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
