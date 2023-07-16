Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Expands By 262.4%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 262.4% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

SGBLY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 25,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

