Short Interest in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Increases By 96.6%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Syneos Health Price Performance
NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,608. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Syneos Health
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Syneos Health
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.