Short Interest in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Increases By 96.6%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,608. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 115.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.