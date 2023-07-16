Short Interest in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Rises By 77.8%

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

GFGD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 31,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,175. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $292,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $961,000.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.