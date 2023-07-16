Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Grows By 38.7%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.81. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 156.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,267 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 31.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 995,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $6,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

