Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Grows By 38.7%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Thoughtworks Price Performance
Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.81. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
