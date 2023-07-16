Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Drops By 51.4%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Tiziana Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

TLSA remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.