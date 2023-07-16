Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Rises By 33.2%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Treasure Global during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treasure Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter.

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

