Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0034 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $187.82 million and $5.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,246.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00307124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.94 or 0.00832957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00544708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00120786 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,634,935,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,612,378,588 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.