Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $188.11 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,263.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00311776 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00841266 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013223 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00543256 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00062762 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00119857 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,634,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,611,581,296 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
