Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $188.11 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,263.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00311776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00841266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00543256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00062762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00119857 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,634,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,611,581,296 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

