Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in June

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Silex Systems Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.15. Silex Systems has a 1 year low of C$8.16 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.
Silex Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silex Systems
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.