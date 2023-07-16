Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.14. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 2,597 shares trading hands.
Sino Land Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.
Sino Land Company Profile
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.
