Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $30.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $26.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.