Smart Block Chain City Price Tops $0.0445 on Top Exchanges (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $133.47 million and approximately $100,072.91 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

