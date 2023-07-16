Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance
Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 287,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,674. The company has a market cap of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $15.72.
Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
