Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 287,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,674. The company has a market cap of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.