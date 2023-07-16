Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 457.1% in June

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.47) to GBX 2,040 ($26.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.