SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.43 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.74. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

