SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $266,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $414.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $293.18 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.87.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

