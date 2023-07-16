SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

