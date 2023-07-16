SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

