SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 87 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

PANW stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 382.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.30 and a 200-day moving average of $201.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.