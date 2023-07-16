Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPMYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.22) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

