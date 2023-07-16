State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,600 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Essex LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.70. 1,828,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.