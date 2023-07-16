State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 18,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $81,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.94. 91,927,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,634,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

