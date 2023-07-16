State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $51,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,733,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 382.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.30 and its 200 day moving average is $201.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

