State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.23 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $127.75. 2,655,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.