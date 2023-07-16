State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $33,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,181,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $7.12 on Friday, hitting $2,055.98. 258,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.00 and a one year high of $2,147.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,066.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,785.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,084.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

