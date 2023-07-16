State of Michigan Retirement System Has $39.42 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $39,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.01. 709,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

