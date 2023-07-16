State of Michigan Retirement System Has $56.79 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,785. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

