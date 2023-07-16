State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 17,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 12,903,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,430,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

