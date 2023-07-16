State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after acquiring an additional 236,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

